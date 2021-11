MoneyTree, a truly deflationary and fully decentralized gaming token, announced the launch of its NFT store on Lootex. The partnership between the two would allow users to trade all the 1 million MoneyTree NFTs on Lootex. Over 400 NFTs have already been purchased or won in loot boxes. The $MONEY token passively rewards investors with dividends and royalties from sales of the 1 million unique NFTs that Money Tree has generated. The Money Tree token also enters investors into an automatic weekly lottery, at no cost, that pays in BUSD. Users can enter the lottery by simply holding the native token $MONEY and they stand a chance to also win NFTs, the more tokens held, the higher the odds of winning.

GAMBLING ・ 8 DAYS AGO