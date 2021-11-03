Gymnast files Title IX case against University of Minnesota

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Last week, the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. The man it was named for did things that were hardly laudable and there are those who are asking why it took so long. The school is named after Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. But he has another title as well: that of “mass murderer.” Hastings owned a cattle ranch in Round Valley in Mendocino County in the 1850’s and wanted land that the Yuki Indian Tribe was living on. So he...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO