CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gymnast files Title IX case against University of Minnesota

thecentersquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Title IX is at the center of a lawsuit a University of Minnesota student filed Friday. Evan Ng filed his suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, naming the the university’s board of regents, director of athletics and president as defendants. Ng...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

MSU fires two vaccine holdouts

(The Center Square) – Michigan State University fired two employees who declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because they claim to have natural immunity. Plaintiffs Kraig Ehm, a video producer for MSU, who resides in Laingsburg, and D’Ann Rohrer, an extension educator at MSU, who lives in Ludington, were terminated within the last week because they declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
COLLEGES
CBS San Francisco

Media Coverage Leads to Changing Name of UC Hastings College of Law

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Last week, the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. The man it was named for did things that were hardly laudable and there are those who are asking why it took so long. The school is named after Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. But he has another title as well: that of “mass murderer.” Hastings owned a cattle ranch in Round Valley in Mendocino County in the 1850’s and wanted land that the Yuki Indian Tribe was living on. So he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mprnews.org

Appeals court agrees that St. Cloud State University violated Title IX

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that St. Cloud State University violated Title IX by not providing equal opportunities for female athletes. However, the court also sent part of the case back to a lower court for further review, leaving some confusion over its implications. In...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
thepostathens.com

Oral arguments held in Court of Appeals for OU Title IX case

Oral arguments were held Thursday afternoon for a lawsuit that alleges Ohio University ignored the sexual assault of a minor by an OU police officer, Robert Parsons, and it is currently being determined if Title IX applies to non-university students at university-related events. The Post does not name people who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minnesota Daily

Former Gophers men’s gymnastics athlete sues the University

Former Gophers men’s gymnastics athlete Evan Ng sued the University of Minnesota for eliminating his sport after filing a lawsuit Friday morning, claiming he is no longer a varsity NCAA gymnast because of sex-based discrimination engaged by the University. Ng, a Chicago, Ill. native, is suing the University of Minnesota’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Gymnastics#District Court#Pr#Athletics Mark#The Board Of Regents#Pacific Legal Foundation
WISH-TV

University of Florida bars professors from being expert witnesses against the state in voting rights case

(CNN) — The University of Florida told three professors hired to testify as expert witnesses in a voting rights case against the state that they cannot participate. The University of Florida told the professors “that they were not authorized to serve as experts on behalf of Plaintiffs in this matter as part of their ‘outside activities,'” according to court documents filed Friday in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division.
COLLEGES
WOWT

Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Christian student group, Ratio Christi, has filed a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The group claims that the university discriminated against their views when it denied a funding request to bring a Christian philosopher on campus as a guest speaker. Documents reveal that in Jan., Ratio Christi applied for up to $1,500 funds from student fees to help pay for a lecture by Dr. Robert Audi, a Christian philosopher at the University of Notre Dame.
LINCOLN, NE
thegazette.com

State approves University of Iowa Title IX settlement

IOWA CITY — The state agreed Monday to pay from its general fund nearly $400,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by University of Iowa female athletes who contended plans initially announced last year by the UI to cut women’s swimming and diving was a Tile IX gender equity violation. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Duluth News Tribune

University of Minnesota Duluth chancellor to retire

University of Minnesota Duluth Chancellor Lendley "Lynn" Black announced his plans to retire this summer, or whenever his replacement can start. Black has served as chancellor since 2010. "I'm at a point in my life where I'm certainly not getting any younger and I want to be able to enjoy...
DULUTH, MN
Oklahoma Daily

OU Title IX coordinator resigns, finalist of previous hiring search to fill position pending OU Regents approval

OU President Joseph Harroz announced Wednesday afternoon the university’s Title IX coordinator has resigned. Shaniqua Crawford, whose hiring was announced in November 2020, served as Title IX coordinator, institutional equity officer and equal opportunity officer, according to an email from Harroz. Crawford’s hiring came in the wake of former OU...
COLLEGES
Baton Rouge Business Report

AgCenter researcher, reinstated after Title IX findings, applies for full professorship

An LSU AgCenter researcher at the center of a Title IX scandal has applied for promotion to full professor, university officials confirm. It’s the latest development in the curious case of Niranjahn Baisakh, who was accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a female graduate research assistant in an escalating series of incidents from 2014 to 2016. Following a Title IX investigation, it was determined there was credible evidence to support the allegations.
COLLEGES
Brown Daily Herald

Search for new University Title IX Coordinator underway

Ever since former Title IX Program Officer Rene Davis left in June to become assistant head of an independent K-12 school, Jeana Horton has been serving as both Interim Title IX Program Officer and Institutional Equity Investigator. The search for Title IX Coordinator is currently underway and is “moving into...
COLLEGES
thecollegevoice.org

Title IX Office Understaffed in a Time of Need

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. The College community has been jolted by the sudden departures of faculty and staff members, outlined in emails by President Bergeron over the past year. As a result, offices are left understaffed which could hurt the students that rely on certain campus resources. The Office of Equity and Compliance Programs (OPEC) which houses the Title IX office has been without an internal investigator for over a year and a Deputy Title IX Coordinator for staff since September. In response to this staffing problem, Associate Dean for Equity Compliance Programs and Title IX coordinator, Ebony Manning, and her team have been working with external investigators at the moment with the long term goal to shift to an in-house investigator. “Once we fill the internal investigator position, that person will also serve as the deputy Title IX Coordinator for Students,” Dean Manning wrote via email, “I am looking to fill the Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Staff, which is currently a voluntary position.”
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy