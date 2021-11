In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has dramatically outraised his competitors with one week remaining before the election that could shake up the balance of power in City Hall. … Frey had raised roughly $292,400 since the last campaign finance reporting deadline in early August and had $155,790 left in the bank for the final push, according to his campaign manager Joe Radinovich … Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, who are running to the left of Frey, have assembled more modest sums. Nezhad had pulled in roughly $112,000 and has about $50,000 in cash on hand. Knuth raised about $91,000 and had a couple thousand less on hand than Nezhad.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO