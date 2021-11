The following editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion:. Covid-19 case numbers, which had been steadily falling in the U.S. since the delta variant crested in September, have again plateaued. The decline from more than 200,000 daily cases has been welcome, but why have the numbers now stalled in the 70,000s? Perhaps it's the colder weather driving people indoors, in closer contact with others, sometimes unmasked. But here's another crucial factor: Less than 60% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. More people need to get their shots as soon as possible.

