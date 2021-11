Movement Headquarters Ballet Company is offering a 3 week (see below for details) Petit Allegro beginner ballet workshop in November. Taught by Artist Director Barry Kerollis,the workshop begins on Tuesday, November 2 in person or virtually via zoom. Each class will begin with a ballet barre and short center followed by an intense study of basic small jumps, batterie, and enchainement. This workshop is ideal for students with 2+ years experience in ballet and open to dancers 16+ years old. Location: In person at Battery Dance (380 Broadway, 5th Floor), or virtually via zoom. Time: Tuesdays 11/2, 11/9, 11/16 from 6-7:30 pm. Cost: $60 (50% refundable up to 1 week prior, non-refundable after). Dancers can register for this workshop by sending payment via Venmo (@movementhq). We hope you will join us for our November workshop!

