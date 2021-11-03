CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Watch Lucy Dacus Turn ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage Into a Church for a Vibrant Performance of “VBS”

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, Lucy Dacus and her band stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “VBS,” one of the standout confessional songs on Dacus’ new album, Home Video, which was released in late June. Much of the album’s themes — and title — take as inspiration...

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

The Wisdom of Lucy Dacus, Body and Soul

In the middle of May, not long after her 26th birthday, Lucy Dacus found herself doing a relatable schlep. “It all felt very New York: Get off the train, go pick up fashion in a big bag, and bring it to my house,” the singer-songwriter said. She was curled up in a leather club chair inside the Brooklyn rowhouse she was calling home for a few days. Alexandra Mitchell, “who’s been my friend forever—I’m making her be a stylist for me,” Dacus explained. A post-vaccine world calls for clothes, after all. Her third album, Home Video, was then a month from release; ahead of her lay a docket of magazine shoots and late-night appearances, followed by this fall’s largely sold-out tour. (She headlines three shows at Brooklyn Steel this week, with another at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club.) “I borrowed some Margiela dresses from a friend of hers,” Dacus said, with a glowing ember’s sense of possibility.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tufts Daily

Lucy Dacus shares reflective ‘Home Video’ at the House of Blues

“Say cheese! I think nobody blinked,” Lucy Dacus remarked as she squeezed the shutter of her camera, pointing at the hundreds of fans packed into the House of Blues Boston. Dacus, an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her folk-tinged indie jams, as well as her work in the supergroup boygenius (alongside...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Lucy Dacus wrapped up Brooklyn Steel run (night 3 pics w/ Palehound)

After beginning on Monday, Lucy Dacus wrapped up a three-show run at Brooklyn Steel on Thursday (10/28). She took a night off on Wednesday (10/27) to host a screening Varda's Beaches Of Agnès and Fellini's Amarcord at Metrograph, but for the show the night before, on Tuesday (10/26), she brought out a few special guests: her boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers, who joined her on "Please Stay" and "Going Going Gone," where they were also joined by Tomberlin, Bartees Strange, and Christian Lee Hutson. See video of both songs below.
BROOKLYN, NY
NME

Watch Skepta distract office workers in ‘Lit Like This’ performance for ‘The Tonight Show’

Skepta has performed ‘Lit Like This’ from his latest EP ‘All In’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The British grime legend delivered a rendition of the cut from his EP released in July for the popular US talk show last night (October 28). The performance sees Skepta walk around an office, rap to workers and distract what appears to be an interview panel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Jesus
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
NYS Music

Lucy Dacus Takes The Night Shift With First Sold-Out Night of Three At Brooklyn Steel

Indie Rock icon and Boygenius alum Lucy Dacus wrapped up her North American tour last week with three shows at Brooklyn Steel (and one final show taking place in DC). Hot off the release of her heartfelt and gorgeous full-length LP “Home Video,” Lucy and her band have been touring throughout the US and Canada with several sold-out dates and support from a variety of artists including Tomberlin, Thao, fellow Boybenius alum Julien Baker, and Bartees Strange. Most shows have required vaccination for Covid-19 or proof of a negative test within 48 hours, and masks were strongly encouraged (a policy widely adopted by her fans).
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform ‘Skinny Dipping’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Sabrina Carpenter made a late-night appearance on Friday to perform her latest single “Skinny Dipping” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer and songwriter opened the conversational song on the keyboard before launching into a full band performance. The Tonight Show appearance marked Carpenter’s first live performance of...
CELEBRITIES
Spin

Lucy Dacus Turns ‘Fallon’ Stage Into Chapel for ‘VBS’

Lucy Dacus preached her true feelings about vacation bible school while rocking out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Singing “VBS” off her recently released Home Video, Dacus begins serenading the crowd as if they were children at a Christian summer camp. Way too many flashbacks crawled out from the deep parts of my brain as Dacus reminisced on the summer of ’07—befriending the preacher in a t-shirt, being told to “spread the word,” and worshipping before bed. With faux stained glass windows behind her and all musicians bearing white cloaks, Dacus tangibly furthers the aura of “VBS,” alongside the theme of reason behind both the church and her track.
RELIGION
JamBase

Lucy Dacus Performs ‘VBS’ On ‘Fallon’

Lucy Dacus served as the musical guest on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer-songwriter led her band through “VBS” for last night’s episode. “VBS” appears on Dacus’ 2021 studio album, Home Video. Lucy shared the following regarding “VBS” when the song was released as a single in May before the album came out the next month:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Vbs#Home Video#Vacation Bible School#Christian
rockcellarmagazine.com

Christian Lee Hutson Debuts “Strawberry Lemonade,” Produced by Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Christian Lee Hutson can be considered part of the Phoebe Bridgers Expanded Songwriting Universe; after the two met in 2018, he lent his services to the 2018 boygenius EP Bridgers released with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as well as her Better Oblivion Community Center project with Conor Oberst and her 2020 album Punisher.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Snail Mail perform ‘Valentine’ on ‘The Late Show’

Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) made her live debut network TV last night, performing the title track of her just-released album ‘Valentine’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – check it out below. Strumming up a storm on a red Gibson SG à la AC/DC’s Angus Young, Jordan appeared...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers perform “Silk Chiffon” on The Late Late Show

MUNA were the musical guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night. They performed new single "Silk Chiffon" alongside Phoebe Bridgers, whose Saddest Factory label the band are signed to. The Late Late Show performance has a prom theme, complete with tuxedos, balloons, and a king and queen. Check it out above.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Recap: Julien Baker’s Spellbinding ‘Little Oblivions’ Tour Stops By the Wiltern in LA (with a Phoebe Bridgers Cameo)

There was an anticipatory aura at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 4 as singer/songwriter Julien Baker and her backing band delivered a set of songs culling from her three studio albums: Would one of Baker’s musical friends, perhaps L.A. native Phoebe Bridgers, show up for an unannounced guest appearance?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers Bring Their Infectious, ’90s-Inspired Love Anthem “Silk Chiffon” to ‘Corden’

There’s something about “Silk Chiffon,” the new collaborative single from Los Angeles-based indie/pop group MUNA and pal Phoebe Bridgers that sounds lifted out of 1996. Rich, layered harmonies from singer Katie Gavin and Bridgers paired with an upbeat and very singable chorus make it one of the most immediate singles in recent memory.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Summer Walker Rocks ‘Tonight Show’ with ‘Unloyal’ Live

Summer Walker brought the heat to Monday’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ with a scorching live performance of ‘Still Over It’ cut ‘Unloyal.’. And while the recorded version of ‘Unloyal’ features fellow R&B diva Ari Lennox, Walker rendered a virtual showing by her lonesome. Hop inside to...
MUSIC
Herald-Palladium

SH students return to Listiak stage for live performances

After more than a year of on-line performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Haven High School’s theatrical program will once again be able to perform in front of a live audience with its fall production of “Mission: Possible.”. The spoof of favorite spies of the movie screen will be...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform “This Time Tomorrow” and Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” on ‘Colbert’

Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the revered singer/songwriter made the most of her appearance. For the television broadcast, Carlile performed her song “This Time Tomorrow,” a track from her acclaimed new album Beyond These Silent Days, which came out recently and placed atop the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart:
CELEBRITIES
catcountry96.com

Walker Hayes Gets “Fancy Like” on The Tonight Show

Did you catch Walker Hayes‘ recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?. Looking back on his performance Walker shared “Such. a. freaking. rush. Didn’t know a 2 minute and 47 second song could go by so fast.”. Watch Walker perform his smash-hit “Fancy Like,” right here…. Photo Credit:...
ENTERTAINMENT
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Big Band performing at Greece Baptist Church

The Brockport Big Band will perform a concert at Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, on Thursday, November 18, at 7 p.m. The performance is part of a new community concert series presented by Jazz90.1 and Greece Baptist Church. This performance is free and open to the public. Masks are required, and seating is first-come, first-serve. Greece Baptist Church is operating with reduced capacity, so it is advised to arrive early for guaranteed admission.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy