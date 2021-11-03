Watch Lucy Dacus Turn ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage Into a Church for a Vibrant Performance of “VBS”

In the middle of May, not long after her 26th birthday, Lucy Dacus found herself doing a relatable schlep. “It all felt very New York: Get off the train, go pick up fashion in a big bag, and bring it to my house,” the singer-songwriter said. She was curled up in a leather club chair inside the Brooklyn rowhouse she was calling home for a few days. Alexandra Mitchell, “who’s been my friend forever—I’m making her be a stylist for me,” Dacus explained. A post-vaccine world calls for clothes, after all. Her third album, Home Video, was then a month from release; ahead of her lay a docket of magazine shoots and late-night appearances, followed by this fall’s largely sold-out tour. (She headlines three shows at Brooklyn Steel this week, with another at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club.) “I borrowed some Margiela dresses from a friend of hers,” Dacus said, with a glowing ember’s sense of possibility.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO