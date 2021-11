SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-3-21

For the second straight week, a Lakeshore Game of the Week matchup features a revenge motive. Last week North Judson avenged a playoff loss to Winimac from the year before and this week, it's Lowell trying to do the same against Hobart who not only beat them earlier this season but also ended their year last season as well. Lowell quarterback Riley Bank will join us, plus we will talk about the first night of girl's prep basketball coming up on today's sports.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO