Mary Henson celebrates Loren Tate's 90 Birthday 11-3-21

Scott Beatty and Loren Tate host. Tonight's guest: Matt Stevens from IlliniGuys.com. Mary Henson calls in to wish Loren Tate a Happy Birthday from her and Coach Lou Henson.
Scott Beatty and Evan Conn host. Illini basketball player Coleman Hawkins checks in ahead of the final preseason practice of the year. Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas has his weekly conversation, and there's soundbites from Brad Underwood.
Live from The Esquire, the N-G sportswriters first chat with Varsity I Director of Development (and former Illini safety) Kevin Mitchell, and later with Associate Head Football Coach & Outside Linebackers Coach Kevin Kane.
