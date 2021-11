So far, there’s no solid evidence for The Great Pumpkin flying through on Halloween night — unless, perhaps, he’s distributing records. Even while in-person shows and tours have ramped back up substantially, Nashville musicians have continued to release a wealth of enticing material. Our writers have eight new recommendations for you, so add ’em to your streaming queue while you’re polishing off that leftover candy, or get a physical copy from your favorite record store. Or put them on your wish list for #BandcampFriday, the promotion in which the platform waives its cut of artist fees on the first Friday of the month — the next installment of which is Nov. 5.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO