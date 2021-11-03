Claude Charles Deyton

Claud Junior Fitzgerald, 66, formerly of Harrisburg departed this life on Thursday ~ November 4, 2021, at his home in Marked Tree, Arkansas. He was born December 29, 1954, in Marianna, Arkansas. He is the son of Johnny Claud and Eithel Bell (Burnett) Fitzgerald. Junior was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Jesse, Odell, Hershel, and Charles, and three sisters: Emma West, Eithel Fitzgerald, and Ruby York Camper. He is a member of the Bolivar Pentecostal Church and loved mechanic work. Although he had no children of his own, he never met a kid he didn’t like leaving a host of “adopted kids.” Junior had a loud voice and was called “Boom Boom” by several people and he was a good person and helped everyone he could throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by two brothers: Orval and Wayne Fitzgerald both of Harrisburg and two sisters: Linda (James) Dobbins of Harrisburg and Lou Dobbins of Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Visitation will be at Jackson’s Harrisburg Funeral Home Monday ~ November 8, 2021, from 10:00 until service time with Funeral Services at 11:00 A. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Holly Springs Cemetery. The family will serve as active pallbearers. Arrangements are by Jackson’s Funeral Home.

