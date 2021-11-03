CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Claude Charles Deyton

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 6 days ago

After a lengthy and courageous battle, Claude Deyton departed this life on Saturday, October 30th. Just as she had been for 53 years, his wife, Linda, was by his side, along with his precious daughter, Traci. He spent his 76 years on earth making others laugh and smile, bringing joy to...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

whiterivernow.com

Claud Junior Fitzgerald “Boom Boom”

Claud Junior Fitzgerald, 66, formerly of Harrisburg departed this life on Thursday ~ November 4, 2021, at his home in Marked Tree, Arkansas. He was born December 29, 1954, in Marianna, Arkansas. He is the son of Johnny Claud and Eithel Bell (Burnett) Fitzgerald. Junior was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Jesse, Odell, Hershel, and Charles, and three sisters: Emma West, Eithel Fitzgerald, and Ruby York Camper. He is a member of the Bolivar Pentecostal Church and loved mechanic work. Although he had no children of his own, he never met a kid he didn’t like leaving a host of “adopted kids.” Junior had a loud voice and was called “Boom Boom” by several people and he was a good person and helped everyone he could throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by two brothers: Orval and Wayne Fitzgerald both of Harrisburg and two sisters: Linda (James) Dobbins of Harrisburg and Lou Dobbins of Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Visitation will be at Jackson’s Harrisburg Funeral Home Monday ~ November 8, 2021, from 10:00 until service time with Funeral Services at 11:00 A. M. at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Holly Springs Cemetery. The family will serve as active pallbearers. Arrangements are by Jackson’s Funeral Home.
OBITUARIES
#Santa
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

James Klein

James Klein, 84, of Celo, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. Jim lived a life of service to his community and love for those around him. Born and raised in Steger, Illinois, he served as a parish priest in Naperville, Illinois for five years, a rural missionary in eastern Kentucky for six years, and as a mental health counselor and hospice volunteer in Yancey County for the last forty years of his life.
NAPERVILLE, IL
kalb.com

Justin Charles

GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: CHRISTUS Community Specialty Clinic offers specialty care in Alexandria. One clinic in Alexandria is making it easier and more convenient for patients to get specialty care right here at home. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Over the past week, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office suspects that a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Forum on Ambulance Service

Local ambulance services will be the topic of an online forum to be held Thursday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. Anyone with an interest in the topic is invited to sign up with SEARCH, the event sponsor, by sending an email to searchwnc@gmail.com, and a Zoom link will be sent prior to the event.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Swap Shop Items

(If you would like to submit an item for the “Swap Shop” use the form here. To submit an item by phone call 828-682-3510 ext 442) Submitted items stay on the website for one month unless deleted by the person who submitted the item. All submitted items are in rotation on the radio programs for one week and expire one week from the air date of the section in which the items are listed and can be placed back on the radio by resubmitting the listing.
RETAIL
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Landry Phillips of Spruce Pine Selected for Nursing Scholarship

James Landry Phillips of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, is the fall 2021 recipient of the Arthur Everett Wood Endowed Nursing Scholarship at Mars Hill University. Phillips is a senior in the pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the university’s Judge-McRae School of Nursing, and is president of the senior nursing class. He has worked with several community outreach programs, including COVID-19 shot clinics, and has worked with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, in Spruce Pine. Phillips earned his associate degree from Mayland Community College before enrolling at Mars Hill.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

COVID Update 11/8/21

The latest COVID-19 numbers for the Tri-County area, released by the Toe River Health District, showed an increase in new positive cases detected in Yancey, Avery and Mitchell Counties. During the period from November 1st to November 7th Yancey County had 24 new positive cases detected, compared to 18 the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Gospel Singing with The Joyful Sounds Trio

There will be a Gospel Singing at Heritage Baptist Church, located at 738 S 197 in Burnsville, Saturday November 13th at 7:00pm with the Joyful Sounds Trio from Weaverville, Heritage Baptist Singers, and Brenda Pendley. Everyone is invited to come, sit back, and enjoy the singing.
RELIGION
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Advocacy Annual Pet Food Drive

The Yancey Animal Advocacy Annual Pet Food Drive will be held on the Burnsville Town Square Saturday November 13th from 10:00 am- 4:00 pm. They’ll be collecting any dog or cat food for those in need to help their furry friends. Monetary donations will also be accepted and greatly appreciated.
PETS
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

