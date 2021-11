The nominees for BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021 have been announced, with two representatives from the WSL. Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea's Sam Kerr are both up for the award after strong displays in 2021. Arsenal have been outstanding at the start of the 2021/22 season, leading the WSL pack with five wins from five; Chelsea, meanwhile, are the reigning champions, with Australian Kerr enjoying a spectacular season last time around.

