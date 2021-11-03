CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory committee has recommended that all U.S. adults younger than 60 be vaccinated against...

healio.com

ACIP recommends universal hepatitis B vaccination for adults aged 19 to 59 years

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously, 15-0, on Wednesday to recommend hepatitis B vaccination for all adults aged 19 to 59 years. The recommendation says adults in this age group — plus adults aged 60 years or older with risk factors — “should” be vaccinated against HBV. It says adults aged 60 years or older who do not have known risk factors for HBV infection “may” receive an HBV vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
