Public Health

(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: DEBUNKING KIDS COVID VACCINE MYTHS

WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

It's official! Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive...

www.wfmz.com

ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Health Dr. Avish Nagpal on COVID vaccines and kids in Fargo

Sanford Health Fargo Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Avish Nagpal goes 1-on-1 with our Kyle Cornell about what the rollout of COVID vaccines and children ages 5-11 would look like in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Dr. Nagpal also talks about recent surveys that put only about 33% of parents in the category...
FARGO, ND
cbslocal.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Kids (Pt. 1)

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for children 5-11, parents have questions about what to expect. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with AHN Dr. Jennifer Preiss about what they need to know.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fertility#Covid#Health Minute
WBTW News13

Tidelands Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5 and older

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Tidelands Health will expand its COVID-19 vaccination effort to include individuals 5 and older during a special family vaccination event Thursday. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Tidelands Health will hold a special family vaccination clinic Thursday […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID vaccine for kids: Health professionals provide update

MILWAUKEE - Children between the ages of 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "The CDC approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, Children's Wisconsin. Top doctors with Children’s Wisconsin say it’s a sigh of relief for...
KIDS
fox17.com

Tennessee Dept. of Health offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vaccinations are available to children as young as 5 and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) said the shot will be widely available for kids in the coming days. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 was approved by the Centers for Disease Control...
NASHVILLE, TN
ktbb.com

NET Health has COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids

TYLER — The Pfizer COVID vaccine is fully approved for ages 5 through 11 and is being provided by NET Health at the Majesty Event Center on West Bow Street in Tyler. The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In making the announcement Wednesday, NET Health officials asked that you bring your health insurance card when you come to receive your COVID vaccine. “Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is a different product than its vaccine for adolescents and adults,” says Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Medical Authority, in a news release. “The adolescent/adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should not be used to vaccinate individuals five to 11 years of age.” Click here for more details.
TYLER, TX
NBC Miami

Miami Pediatrician Debunks Myths About COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

About 900,000 kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine since U.S. regulators cleared the shots for the younger age group Nov. 2, the White House said Wednesday. As more and more parents decide to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, many still have some...
MIAMI, FL
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wnky.com

Health News – How to talk to kids about the COVID vaccine

Millions of younger children may soon be able to get vaccinated from COVID-19. But getting a shot probably doesn’t top your child’s list of fun things to do. While the full FDA and CDC still have to give the green light, experts say it’s important to talk to your kids about what to expect.
KIDS
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
CBS Baltimore

Parents, Kids Line Up At Convention Center For Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of children between the ages 5 and 11 lined up with their parents outside the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday morning to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.wa “It felt great. It went great. He didn’t squirm. He didn’t cry. Everything, it just went really well,” said Tia Fore, who got get son vaccinated at the clinic. Five- to 11-year-olds can now get vaccinated after federal health officials cleared the way for doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group earlier in the week. “This is the next big step in us taking on the pandemic and getting...
BALTIMORE, MD

