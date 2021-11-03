CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ASUS Wows the World with Colourful, New Vivobook 13 OLED

By ridge harripersad
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASUS brings the world’s first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop that is a multi-purpose beast. Last week’s ASUS event introduced their next gen, Intel Alder Lake motherboards, but this week, offers a whole new innovation. Today, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED was announced and featured a great display of its...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

AO’s just discounted this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV by £300

Black Friday TV deals have begun in earnest, and if you’re in the market for a smart 4K TV there are plenty on offer. One such TV is Samsung’s UE70AU8000. This mammoth 70-inch LCD is the entry-level effort in the electronic giant’s affordable Crystal UHD range of TVs; and it’s received a reduction of £300, bringing it to just £799.
ELECTRONICS
chromeunboxed.com

A new ASUS Chromebook CX9 just appeared and it’s the device you’ve been looking for

Two weeks ago, the Chromebook that I have been most excited about finally made a permanent debut on ASUS’ website, and even now, you can purchase the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 in two flavors. Either of those devices will give you the same premium experience with a solid aluminum build, great keyboard, bright screen, and all the extras like a fingerprint sensor. For most users, the base model Core i3 version of the CX9 will offer up more than enough horsepower to handle even heavy loads. For those wanting to manage beefy Linux applications or are looking forward to Steam gaming on Chrome OS, the Core i7 version is a better choice because you get twice the RAM at 16GB and the Core i7 features the significantly more powerful G7 integrated graphics which you won’t find on the Core i3.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Laptop#Rear Camera#Intel Alder Lake#Oled Dolby Vision Pantone#Dolby Atmos#Wi Fi 6#Asus Wi Fi Master#Lcd#Disney#Ai Noise Cancelling Audio
mspoweruser.com

Asus may be working on a new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Asus may be working on a successor to the very cool Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, according to a leak by Evan Blass. The device appears very similar in design to the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, with small changes to the keyboard. We have...
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Amazon Echo Frames now available in new colours and with new features

(Pocket-lint) - This autumn, Amazon will reportedly upgrade the Echo Frames with new capabilities and colour options. Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart eyeglasses, the Echo Frames, have apparently received a software update. The eyeglasses can now automatically wake up from power-saving sleep mode when you put them on your face, and they support a shortcut so you can quickly phone a contact.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Netflix
notebookcheck.net

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate revealed with a 16:9 OLED display and an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor for US$599

ASUS has announced a new 2-in-1, but not the ROG Flow Z13. Instead, the company has used its 'wow the world' event to launch the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300), and only the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300). While ASUS touts the Vivobook 13 Slate as the 'world's first 13.3" OLED Windows detachable laptop", most of the device's hardware is less impressive.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Asus will launch a new ROG Zephyrus Duo of a different size

The ROG Zephyrus Duo stands out easily among PCs of its category thanks to its Screenpad Plus, a secondary touchscreen display Asus has developed to live beneath the laptop's 'normal' 15.6-inch panel, with a variety of use-cases from comment-tracking to extra gaming content and control. Now, it seems the OEM might be refreshing or updating the device with even more screen, and, thus, even more Screenpad.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Asus to unveil 16-inch ROG Zephyrus Duo and new gaming 2-in-1, rumors claim

Asus is expected to launch two new gaming laptops at the upcoming 'wow the world' hardware event on November 3: a 16-inch ROG Zephyrus Duo and a 2-in-1 ROG Flow Z13. While the Taipei hardware giant is no stranger to 16-inch laptops, launching its impressive ROG Zephyrus M16 and Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 earlier this year, this is the first gaming-focussed 2-in-1 we've seen from them. And, as you can tell from the design, Asus has the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in its sights.
COMPUTERS
Pocket-lint.com

Asus' VivoBook 13 Slate 2-in-1 laptop packs an OLED screen for $599

(Pocket-lint) - Asus' latest 2-in-1 device is the VivoBook 13 Slate OLED, a 13.3-inch Windows tablet with an OLED screen and a detachable keyboard. Starting at $599.99, Asus said its OLED screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio and is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colours, covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and has a 0.2-millisecond response time. It also has blue-light levels "up to 70 per cent lower than an LCD display".
TECHNOLOGY
Liliputing

Asus launches three new 11.6 inch Chromebooks

Asus has quietly added three new Chromebooks with 11.6 inch displays and entry-level specs to its lineup. The new Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1101) is listed under the company’s line of “at home” products and features Intel Gemini Lake processor options, but it still a MIL-STD-810H tested durable design. Meanwhile the new Asus Chromebook CR1 (CR1100) and Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100) convertible are part of the company’s education or “for students” line and have newer Intel Jasper Lake processor options.
COMPUTERS
geekculture.co

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Fuses Work And Play With Stunning Visuals

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world’s first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop. It is a versatile device that is designed to handle both work and play, featuring the sharp, crisp visuals of a 13.3-inch FHD OLED touchscreen panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The juiced-up visuals are a...
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s new HomePod mini colours are available now

To kick off the launch of the new trio of HomePod mini colours, Apple sent over an ‘Orange’ model for me to go hands-on with. Since it’s also my first time using the smart speaker, I thought I’d offer up my initial reaction to it as well. Right from the...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Bring On the Colour | Apple’s New HomePod minis Are Now Available

While it wasn’t exactly the most groundbreaking announcement at last month’s Apple event, the debut of three vibrant new colours for the HomePod mini was one exciting thing to come out of it, and now they’re officially here. Apple just announced the availability of the new colours — Orange, Yellow,...
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Snatch up an Asus VivoBook on the cheap this Black Friday

The Asus VivoBook laptop with an OLED screen has just seen a £60 discount. While we have seen bigger discounts in the run-up to Black Friday, the Asus VivoBook looks like a particularly good deal thanks to its OLED screen, which is usually only found on far more expensive laptops.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy