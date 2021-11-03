Passing cold front cools us down a bit for Thursday – but still nice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will be another comfortable weather day, with the only significant change being an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. It will be a cool and foggy morning in many areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise, we are watching some dense fog that is moving into the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. It is possible visibility will dip below 1 mile on the roadways in these areas south of I-20. Fog will be patchy in all other locations.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO