Passing cold front cools us down a bit for Thursday – but still nice

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
The trend seems to be toward colder weather over the next few weeks. The extended forecast from NOAA shows this colder weather possibility, and a wet weather possibility. Cold and wet conditions usually mean some snow for Michigan in late November. Here is the six to 10 day temperature forecast....
Good morning! We are watching a few morning sprinkles and showers along and south of I-90 this morning. Expect sunny skies for the afternoon as this disturbance moves quickly to the east. Rain returns tomorrow to much of KELOLAND. The precipitation outlook is under .25″ for much of eastern SD,...
TONIGHT: After a cloudy start to the day, satellite is showing some clearing off to our west. A clearing line near Kansas City this morning will try to make it here later this afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, highs this afternoon will climb back into the mid-to upper-60's. Some sprinkles are possible through the evening, but mostly dry conditions will prevail. Some clearing is likely this evening, with more cloud cover developing along a warm front overnight.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will be another comfortable weather day, with the only significant change being an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. It will be a cool and foggy morning in many areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise, we are watching some dense fog that is moving into the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. It is possible visibility will dip below 1 mile on the roadways in these areas south of I-20. Fog will be patchy in all other locations.
A big-time warmup is forecast for two-thirds of the country on Tuesday, with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. On Wednesday, cooler air will start to sink in across the central U.S. Meanwhile, the West is still very active, with coastal rain and mountain snow from the Northwest down into California.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first of a couple of cold fronts will arrive on Thursday. There will be a little rain with the front but not much is expected. Temperatures will drop just a few degrees on Friday ahead of a much stronger front that will arrive by Saturday morning.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moved south through the KCBD viewing area this morning. It doesn’t pack much of a punch. While cooler, highs will again be above average, and the wind will remain light. A second, stronger, cold front is on the way. Today will be mostly...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temps have warmed up close to normal, but they won't be there for long. Highs will be in the mid 70s through Thursday. Low temps fall to near 50 tomorrow morning, with upper 50s on Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a few scattered showers...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny and nice day before a cold front arrives! This front will also bring us another cool down heading into the weekend. Clouds look to increase heading throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies overnight which will help slow down the cooling. Clouds at night are like a blanket, trapping in the heat that is lost to a clear sky. The good news is that the clouds will leave by the early morning, so we’ll have better views and a low around 43 degrees to start Wednesday.
Clouds will slowly exit from west to east by this afternoon, as temperatures warm into the low to mid seventies. Tonight, clouds will invade once again with lows only in the low sixties. Average low is now is in the upper forties.
