Passing cold front cools us down a bit for Thursday – but still nice

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much of a cool down but cooler than what we experienced Wednesday...

kvia.com

KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
abc17news.com

Tracking a system that will bring more significant rainfall and a bit of a cool down

TONIGHT: After a cloudy start to the day, satellite is showing some clearing off to our west. A clearing line near Kansas City this morning will try to make it here later this afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, highs this afternoon will climb back into the mid-to upper-60's. Some sprinkles are possible through the evening, but mostly dry conditions will prevail. Some clearing is likely this evening, with more cloud cover developing along a warm front overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTAL

Increasing clouds today, cold front arrives Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will be another comfortable weather day, with the only significant change being an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. It will be a cool and foggy morning in many areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise, we are watching some dense fog that is moving into the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. It is possible visibility will dip below 1 mile on the roadways in these areas south of I-20. Fog will be patchy in all other locations.
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

Parade of cold fronts this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first of a couple of cold fronts will arrive on Thursday. There will be a little rain with the front but not much is expected. Temperatures will drop just a few degrees on Friday ahead of a much stronger front that will arrive by Saturday morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KCBD

Not much of a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moved south through the KCBD viewing area this morning. It doesn’t pack much of a punch. While cooler, highs will again be above average, and the wind will remain light. A second, stronger, cold front is on the way. Today will be mostly...
LUBBOCK, TX
utv44.com

Weekend cool down

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temps have warmed up close to normal, but they won't be there for long. Highs will be in the mid 70s through Thursday. Low temps fall to near 50 tomorrow morning, with upper 50s on Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a few scattered showers...
wvlt.tv

One more nice day before a cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny and nice day before a cold front arrives! This front will also bring us another cool down heading into the weekend. Clouds look to increase heading throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies overnight which will help slow down the cooling. Clouds at night are like a blanket, trapping in the heat that is lost to a clear sky. The good news is that the clouds will leave by the early morning, so we’ll have better views and a low around 43 degrees to start Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WPMI

Weekend cool down

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temps have warmed up close to normal, but they won't be there for long. Highs will be in the mid 70s through Thursday. Low temps fall to near 50 tomorrow morning, with upper 50s on Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a few scattered showers...
