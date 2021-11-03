Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced for Armed Violence in March Home Burglary

Linda Renee Williams, 41, was arrested on January 18, 2020, for trying to murder her supervisor at a law firm over an “accounting mistake.” Williams allegedly asked the victim to talk about the issue in a room with a closed door, then stabbed the victim in the side of her neck with a fishing knife. She continued to try to stab the victim until other employees arrived in response to the screaming of the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert. The victim recovered after time in the Trauma Unit, followed by weeks of physical therapy, but still suffers pain and discomfort from the injuries.

