Public Safety

Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced for Armed Violence in March Home Burglary

By Barry
wish989.com
 8 days ago

MT. VERNON – A 39-year-old Mt. Vernon man was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Class X felony charge of armed violence. Brian Griffin also pleaded guilty to Class 4...

