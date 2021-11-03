love photo 11-3

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers says there’s a reason he hasn’t gotten vaccinated and he wants his critics to shut up about it. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show Friday to answer questions about his decision to skip the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther…...
With Aaron Rodgers dominating the headlines this week, many on social media have made jokes about his old girlfriends, Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn. Rodgers and Patrick dated for more than a year, with many predicting that the relationship would end with wedding bells. Unfortunately, it ended in a different...
Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Adrian Peterson can make history this season — again. Peterson's Hall of Fame credentials are all but cemented, but he's going to get another opportunity to notch a record this year as he lines up in the Titans' backfield this weekend vs. the Rams. On Nov. 1, Peterson signed a...
On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.”
“If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
It’s been a wild week for the Cleveland Browns. With the discerning news of Odell Beckham Jr.’s disapproval with the organization, things were looking bleak for the franchise. Fortunately for them, the team rallied behind Baker Mayfield and beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. During the postgame press conference, Mayfield...
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
After missing the last two games due to personal reasons, Calvin Ridley surprisingly announced he’s stepping away from football. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons lose their star wide receiver for the season. However, New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas left a heartfelt message to Ridley. The Saints star...
The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
