CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Update: Case Total Jumps in Saskatchewan

discoverestevan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few days of declining case numbers, Saskatchewan once again saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The province reported 173 new...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Poland’s total number of COVID-19 cases passes 3 million

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic passed 3 million on Friday, health ministry data showed, as the fourth wave of infections gathers pace. Poland reported 9,387 new cases, the highest so far in the fourth wave, and 102 deaths on Friday....
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Lockdowns for unvaccinated if Covid cases jump, says Austria leader

VIENNA, Austria: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said unvaccinated people in the country could face new lockdown restrictions, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. He made his statement after meeting with state leaders on Friday to discuss their response to the rise in Covid cases. "The pandemic is not yet in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona reports 2,795 more COVID-19 cases, reduces death total

PHOENIX - Arizona on Thursday reported 2,795 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and subtracted 11 deaths from its fatality count as rolling averages for additional cases and deaths increased over the past two weeks. The new numbers changed the state’s pandemic totals to 1,159,526 cases and 21,033 deaths, the Department of...
ARIZONA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana reports 1,014,652 total cases of COVID-19, 16,082 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 2,066 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A total of 1,014,652 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 60 additional deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,082 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Saskatchewan#South East
discoverestevan.com

Lowest New COVID Count since Mid-August, Vax Rate Hits 80 Per Cent

The Saskatchewan government announced that its vaccination rate hit the 80-per-cent mark for the eligible population on Monday. The province also reported 100 new cases of COVID-19. That's the lowest total since August 16, when 87 new cases were reported. The seven-day average for daily new cases fell by four...
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

COVID Update: 7 New Cases in Estevan Area, 188 in Province

Saskatchewan saw another slight increase in its COVID-19 case numbers on Thursday. The province reported 188 new cases, with 27 in the South East Zone, including seven in the Estevan region. There were 173 cases confirmed on Wednesday province-wide. The active case count also rose by 17 to 1,782 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

New Cases Of COVID-19 Lessen, Near Double-Digits

New cases of COVID-19 have once again fallen, and are beginning to near double-digits. Yesterday there were 100 new cases announced for Saskatchewan, with 237 recoveries making the active case count 1,527. The new seven-day average of cases is 149. There are no new hospitalizations, with the current number at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

Total positive COVID-19 cases in WI surpasses 802k, Delta total nears 12k

THURSDAY 11/04/2021 1:57 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 802,117 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,580 total COVID-19 deaths. Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,760 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 80 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 11,923 cases of B.1.617.2...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
discoverestevan.com

Average COVID-19 Infection Rate Decreases

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday. Six more deaths were announced in Saskatchewan, with two more residents dying that had been transferred to intensive care units outside of the province. The average infection rate over the last week fell to 153,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

79 new COVID-19 cases reported, bringing total to 85,218

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 79 new COVID-19 infections. The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 85,218. There were also no new fatalities. The state’s death toll remains at 962. Over the last 14...
HONOLULU, HI
discoverestevan.com

86 New COVID Cases in Province, 11 in South East Zone

The province confirmed 86 new cases of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday. Of these cases, 11 were in the South East Zone, with just one new case in Estevan's South East Sub Zone 4. The Seven-day Average of Daily New Cases is now at 146. There was also one new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Czechs record highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since March

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Czech authorities recorded 14,539 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since mid-March and close to all-time highs seen in January, health ministry data showed, as a vaccinations campaign started. The outgoing government of Prime Minster Andrej Babis has rejected imposing a lockdown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy