The Miami Heat are on an absolute tear to start the season. They continued their strong play with a 125-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. For the first time in franchise history, the Heat had four different players score 22 or more points. Dallas made a rally late but the Heat was able to hold them off and win the game by 15. Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke on his team’s offensive mindset and production postgame.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO