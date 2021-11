Late in the night this past Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi forced a vote to move forward with the Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar big government spending package. I’ve been talking about this process and this bill for months, and it continues to get worse as time goes on. Last week, I sat down with several of my colleagues to discuss different parts of this bill which they find the most troubling. There’s a LOT wrong with this bill – including the fact Democrats can’t even tell us how many trillions of dollars it will cost the American taxpayer – but some of the provisions which my colleagues and I have gotten the most calls about have to do with the expansion of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO