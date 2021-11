Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156mph seconds before the fiery DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.Prosecutors say that the athlete was also twice Nevada’s legal drink driving limit with a blood alcohol content of 0.161, according to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman.Mr Bauman told a judge in Las Vegas that Mr Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette was still traveling at 127mph when the airbag was deployed.“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure reportedly responded when told.Prosecutors also say that...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO