After the vMotion of One node of the MSCS virtual machine, Failover triggered at the guest Cluster level, Here would like to understand the reason behind it. Failover cluster nodes use the network to send heartbeat packets to other nodes of the cluster. If a node does not receive a response from another node for a specified period of time, the cluster removes the node from cluster membership. By default, a guest cluster node is considered down if it does not respond within 5 seconds. Other nodes that are members of the cluster will take over any clustered roles that were running on the removed node.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO