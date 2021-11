Does anyone know if it's possible to add/remove nics before provisioning starts...kinda like changing the blueprint on the fly?. In our environment, we have several different network configurations depending on what type and where a server is being built. It could have 1-3 nics of varying port group needs. We'd prefer to use one blueprint with one form and drive the logic from there. But I can't figure out a way to manipulate the blueprint for those different cases - there is no count property on a network, so we can't set that to 0 to "remove" a nic. And passing in an array of networks from a hidden input on the form may not be doable because we don't know any of the network Ids - which that array seems to need.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO