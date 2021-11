It was the transfer saga that dominated the summer - but Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could well move to Manchester City in January. The England captain was the subject of rumours over the summer with Pep Guardiola eyeing a new striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero. Daniel Levy at Tottenham reportedly demanded £150m for his talisman, with City refusing to agree to such a deal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO