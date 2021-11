Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could end up seeing the return of a number of iconic maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you're confused about what this actually means, the reported sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare is said to be releasing next year from Activision and developer Infinity Ward. And while there remains very little that we know about the 2022 Call of Duty installment, a new rumor has suggested that this new iteration of MW2 will see the inclusion of maps that were released in the 2009 version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO