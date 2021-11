A prominent Battlefield 2042 insider has warned a big issue from the game's beta will not be fixed when the full product releases later this month on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Going into Battlefield 2042's beta last month, many Battlefield fans were all aboard the hype train. By the end of it, the hype train came to a dead stop. Not only was the beta in rough shape from a technical perspective, but it was quickly called out for missing a host of features, features that still haven't been added and that won't be added in time for release. What also won't be ready for release is a fix for the frame drop issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO