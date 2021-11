Shootout tournaments are structured differently to regular multi-table tournaments. In regular MTTs, players are moved from table to table to keep the number of players at each table balanced until they've made it down to a single, final table. In shootouts, players remain at their original table, playing down to a winner much like a single-table sit-n-go. Winners of those tables are then reseated at new tables and repeat the process, with only the table winners continuing to advance. At the WSOP, the events are typically "triple shootouts" in that players must win three tables (one on each day) to win the bracelet.

