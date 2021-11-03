Free Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday, Nov. 4

Taco Bell has become known for a number of staples, from its eclectic and beloved menu to its headline-grabbing marketing campaigns. One combination of the two is the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaign, which allows customers to potentially get free food if a base is stolen in the World Series. Luckily, that ended up being the case in a recent game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, thanks to a play from the Brave's Ozzie Albies. If you want to take part in the 2021 edition of "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco", here's what you need to know.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO