Exclusive 4-Bedroom Single-Story Southwest Ranch with Open Concept Living (Floor Plan)

Professional pics to come when full cleaning is done - It seems too good to be true but it's not! You can get over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open concept plus room separation, completely renovated home with a multi-car driveway on a huge lot, under 250k! Huge open kitchen with quartz countertops, island with stove, more cabinets and counter space that you could ever need, double oven and so much more! Stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets and drawers - a dream gourmet kitchen even most homes twice this price don't have! y Gorgeous bathrooms as well with granite countertop vanities and beautiful tile, huge primary suite with amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry with washer and dryer on main level, the same as the primary suite and another bedroom which makes 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper with another full bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet. Brand new windows, hvac/ a/c, water heater - this is one you have to see to believe! Because of the large shared room set ups, amount of bathrooms and bedrooms might be a great roommate or housing house, halfway house or assisted living facility! Buyer to determine any feasibility with city.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO