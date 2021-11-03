CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive 4-Bedroom Single-Story Southwest Ranch with Open Concept Living (Floor Plan)

Cover picture for the article=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a 4-bedroom single-story Southwest ranch. Here’s the floor plan:. This 4-bedroom Southwest ranch is embellished with hipped and gable rooflines, an arched entry, and stone and stucco siding that creates a texture-rich...

Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: See inside this luxe, massive $29.5M River Oaks mansion with pool surrounded by two-story atrium

HOUSTON – A massive Italian-inspired River Oaks mansion is on the market for $29.5 million. The home, completed in the early 1990s, is on four-and-a-half acres of land. Affectionately known as “Adagio” by the listing, the home at 2920 Lazy Lane Boulevard is described as “governed by classic details and reflects the fond regard for classic Italian architecture and to benefit from the bayou views and southerly light.”
HOUSTON, TX
Wallpaper*

This home’s sculptural, luxurious minimalism is inspired by water

Luxurious minimalism meets sculptural ambition in this newly designed house in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Australia. Horizon Flinders is piece of modern residential architecture created by Australian studio BH Architects with interiors immaculately composed by design expert Mim Design. The result? A space filled with quality materials, serene tones and minimalist architecture that elevates the design into a truly bespoke abode. Add to this a series of far-reaching, striking landscape views, and what we have is a bad case of house envy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
cooperatornews.com

Sell the Halls (and the Bedrooms, and the Kitchen...)

The art and science of apartment sales has always involved a calendar for the best and worst times of the year to buy or sell an apartment. Conventional wisdom has typically held that the holiday season, from just before Thanksgiving through the New Year, is one of the least favorable times to put a home on the market. Brokers would usually advise sellers to wait till January to get ready for the ‘Spring’ season, which in the real estate sales markets, like baseball, begins in February.
REAL ESTATE
homestratosphere.com

Villa S by Arte-1 Architects

Villa S is a two-story house with a basement designed by Arte-1 Architects. It features a unique triangular architecture clad in pristine white concrete. Sleek lines and expansive use of glass enhance its modern appeal. A covered porch welcomes you inside where you’ll find an open concept living. The eat-in...
VISUAL ART
homedit.com

Small House Design Ideas With Open Concept Kitchens And Living Rooms

Picture this: a small house, open concept kitchen and living room, with a cozy bedroom or two and a cute bathroom. It’s all you really need to be happy and there’s a ton of cool ideas for personalizing and decorating it in a way that suits your style. First through let’s talk about some of the more controversial features like the kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
audacy.com

This really tiny house sold for $1 million

An extremely tiny home in Santa Cruz, California sold for roughly $1 million, the Sacramento Bee reports. The tiny house is 328 square feet and comes in at $3,125 per square foot. The home is labeled as a 1948 “vintage bungalow,” and was bought for a total of $1,025,000. The...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
therealdeal.com

Tiny house riches: Veritable shoebox sells for $1M

One buyer in Santa Cruz plunked down $1 million for a home only 328 square feet in size. Not all is as it seems, though. According to SFGATE, the Seabright neighborhood home sold last month above its initial $988,000 asking price. The buyers, who have not been revealed, used an all-cash offer to beat out four other bidders for the home along Mountain View Avenue. Built in 1948, it sold in 1999 for $250,000.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1517 Locust

Professional pics to come when full cleaning is done - It seems too good to be true but it's not! You can get over 2000sqft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open concept plus room separation, completely renovated home with a multi-car driveway on a huge lot, under 250k! Huge open kitchen with quartz countertops, island with stove, more cabinets and counter space that you could ever need, double oven and so much more! Stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets and drawers - a dream gourmet kitchen even most homes twice this price don't have! y Gorgeous bathrooms as well with granite countertop vanities and beautiful tile, huge primary suite with amazing bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry with washer and dryer on main level, the same as the primary suite and another bedroom which makes 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 on the upper with another full bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet. Brand new windows, hvac/ a/c, water heater - this is one you have to see to believe! Because of the large shared room set ups, amount of bathrooms and bedrooms might be a great roommate or housing house, halfway house or assisted living facility! Buyer to determine any feasibility with city.
HOME & GARDEN
Westerly Sun

Watch Hill Pink Lady estate sells for more than $2.3 million

WESTERLY — Randall Realtors Compass announced the sale of 8 Oenoke Lane in the Watch Hill Fire District for $2,365,000. This is the first time the Victorian estate, called The Pink Lady for its pink hue, has been for sale. The property, which closed on Oct. 22, was listed by...
WESTERLY, RI
larchmontloop.com

Fabulous Floor Plan

Fabulous Five (5) Bedroom Center Hall Colonial in prime Orienta Point, Mamaroneck’s seaside neighborhood that walks to Harbor Island Park with fields, beach, playground and Sportime Tennis! This Robert Keller designed & expanded home creates fabulous, flexible floor plan, drenched in sunlight overlooking near 1/3 acre grounds. Living room with fireplace, family room with built-ins, formal dining with French doors to rear patio/grounds, dine-in-kitchen with island seating, mudroom/attached 1 car garage, large office or playroom, darkroom, p… MORE.
MAMARONECK, NY

