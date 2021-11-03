Five area volleyball teams heading to Super-Sectionals

Five area players from the same district were recently selected to the Class 1 Region 2 Softball Team for their play during the 2021 season. Players were comprised from New Franklin, Pilot Grove, St. Elizabeth, Silex, Clopton, Cairo, New Haven, Westran, Van Far, Vienna, Jamestown, Tuscumbia and Glasgow. Players selected on the all-region team were New Franklin’s Brynn Belstle and Abby Maupin and Pilot Grove’s Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson and Kaitlyn Maggard. Belstle and Maupin were both selected to the first team, while Lammers, Peterson and Maggard were second team selections.
