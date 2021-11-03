Five area volleyball teams heading to Super-Sectionals

Fleming volleyball has proven time and again why it deserves to be ranked among the best of the best in Class 1A. On Saturday, the second-ranked Wildcats faced stiff competition from multiple classifications in a multi-team tournament at Sterling High School that featured several teams from the northeast corner. They began the day with a 2-0 loss against a Sterling team that just fell out of the Class 3A rankings this week. The Wildcats put up a good fight, but the Tigers won out by 25-20 and 25-15 scores.

