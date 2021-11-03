CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Five area volleyball teams heading to Super-Sectionals

By Nico Haeflinger
cw23tv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSectional Championships on the line Wednesday night across the State. Eight area teams looking to move on to Friday's Super-Sectionals. Sabers face Norris City in the Casey-Westfield Super-Sectional...

cw23tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Cowgirl Update: Basketball tonight/Volleyball team drop five set match

November 5, 2021 — For the second time this season, the Wyoming volleyball team and San Jose State played in a five-set battle, only this time, it was SJSU that rallied to prevail for a five-set victory. Set scores went 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, and 18-16. The loss dropped the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#Volleyball#Westfield#St Thomas More#Super Sectionals#State#1a St#Windsor Ss#Gibault Catholic#Cardinals#Quincy Notre Dame#Waterloo
KTLO

4 area volleyball teams fall, Harrison advances in state openers

A few area high school volleyball teams began state tournament play on Tuesday. Cotter’s season came to an end in the Class 2A State Tournament at Quitman. The Lady Warriors lost in straight sets to Life Way Christian by scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-9. Flippin was eliminated in a match that needed all five sets. The Lady Bobcats fell to Thaden 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-9.
COTTER, AR
walls102.com

Trojans Soccer falls in Super-Sectional; team finishes 23-1

MENDOTA – The Mendota Trojans Boys Soccer Team fell in a heartbreaking double overtime thriller that went to penalty kicks against Bloomington Central Catholic in Super-Sectional Play. The undefeated Trojans fought hard to a 2-2 tie, but after two 10 minute periods the game switched to penalty kicks, with Mendota coming up short as the Saints keeper blocked a crucial kick, ending the teams run in the post season. The Trojans finished 23-1, and coach Nick Myers said he couldn’t be prouder.
MENDOTA, IL
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three area volleyball teams move to second rounds in state playoffs

In the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs in volleyball, three area teams – Currituck, Camden and Cape Hatteras – won in the first round. The three teams are set to play again on Tuesday, Oct. 26. In 3A, Currituck, seeded No. 8, defeated Dixon 3 sets to...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Columbus Telegram

Area volleyball: Four teams advance to subdistrict final

The volleyball postseason got underway Monday with subdistrict play. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis, High Plains and Osceola advanced to respective subdistrict finals. HLHF faced Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge Tuesday in the final, St. Francis hosted Riverside and High Plains and Osceola met in the Class D2-3 subdistrict...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
hometownsource.com

Area home school cross country heads to section meet with high hopes

The Northwest Nighthawks home school cross country teams have high hopes for the Section 5A meet Thursday, Oct. 28, at Pierz golf course. This is the first year for a three-class format with the Nighthawks running in Class A. Many of the bigger schools moved from A to AA. It...
EDUCATION
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Fleming volleyball splits five-team tournament play

Fleming volleyball has proven time and again why it deserves to be ranked among the best of the best in Class 1A. On Saturday, the second-ranked Wildcats faced stiff competition from multiple classifications in a multi-team tournament at Sterling High School that featured several teams from the northeast corner. They began the day with a 2-0 loss against a Sterling team that just fell out of the Class 3A rankings this week. The Wildcats put up a good fight, but the Tigers won out by 25-20 and 25-15 scores.
FLEMING, CO
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Area teams look to surprise in football sectional semifinals

The 2021 football sectionals move into the semifinal round Friday with four area teams left standing — two following first-round wins and two more who drew a first-round bye — and all will have to pass stern tests in order to qualify for the sectional championship games next week. At...
FOOTBALL
Denton Record-Chronicle

Six Denton-area teams to open volleyball playoffs this week

After another long regular season, six Denton-area volleyball teams will finally begin their trek for a state championship this week. Guyer, Argyle, Sanger, Krum, Aubrey and Pilot Point all qualified for the playoffs. Sanger and Argyle kick off their respective postseason runs on Monday while the rest will have to wait one more day to get underway.
DENTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

TAKE FIVE: Hoops return, area teams eye return to state tourney

Five things to watch for this week in the world of Southwest La. prep sports. Return to the hardwood: While football and volleyball are about to enter the postseason, small school basketball kicks off today. Several area girls teams are poised for big seasons again. Hathaway, who finished as the...
SPORTS
NRToday.com

Five area football teams set for state playoff games

Five Douglas County high school football teams will be involved in state playoff games this weekend. In Class 6A, No. 11 Roseburg (8-1) will host No. 22 Tigard (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Finlay Field. The Indians finished second in the Southwest Conference, while the Tigers are the fifth-place team out of the Three Rivers League.
ROSEBURG, OR
Boonville Daily News

Five area players selected to Class 1 Region 2 Softball Team

Five area players from the same district were recently selected to the Class 1 Region 2 Softball Team for their play during the 2021 season. Players were comprised from New Franklin, Pilot Grove, St. Elizabeth, Silex, Clopton, Cairo, New Haven, Westran, Van Far, Vienna, Jamestown, Tuscumbia and Glasgow. Players selected on the all-region team were New Franklin’s Brynn Belstle and Abby Maupin and Pilot Grove’s Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson and Kaitlyn Maggard. Belstle and Maupin were both selected to the first team, while Lammers, Peterson and Maggard were second team selections.
NEW FRANKLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy