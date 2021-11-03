CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Barrington, IL

How high did South Barrington junior tennis player Shriya Ramesh rank in Girls’ 16 singles bracket by week ending Oct. 23?

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Barrington tennis player Shriya Ramesh won 142 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the...

northcooknews.com

