What a time it is for high school football in the Tri-State area. The playoffs are in full swing and we have bonafide state championship contenders in Southwest Ohio, Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. Many of the matchups this week are coin flips and the slate of games are the best they have been all year. Highly-anticipated rematches and a Division IV slugfest highlight this playoff edition of the Best Bets.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO