After a hard start to life, Isak Heartstone has found his happy place in Breckenridge. You know him by now. If not, then you’re more of an underground troll than he is. On the contrary, this 15-foot troll has remained above ground. Once, in 2018, Isak sat happily upon a pile of rocks, a grin on his face, eyes wide and focused on the oversized cairn he was stacking. Everything from his wooden toes to his wooden hands and shock of hair made of twigs was the creation of Danish artist Thomas Dambo. With a heart-shaped stone tucked into the wood-planked chest, the creation was complete.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO