CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'What Just Happened?' by Charles Finch

By Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— In the early days of sheltering in place, a "new communitarian yearning" appears online, Charles Finch notes in his journal account of the COVID-19 year. "There's such rawness in everyone — the mix is so different than usual, the same amount of anger, but more fear, less certainty, and I...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat-Herald

REVIEW: Tom Hanks makes 'Finch' a remarkable, fun film

Tom Hanks’ best acting partner may be an inanimate object. He proved that in “Cast Away.” Now, he’s doing essentially the same thing in “Finch.”. Like a retrospective of some of his greatest moments, “Finch” lets Hanks draw on those skills that make you laugh, cry and love him even more. Opposite a robot, he's unbeatable.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘Finch’ Review: Dumb title, but a pretty good movie

A film like Miguel Sapochnik’s Finch seems almost tailor-made for the internet commentariat to proverbially flex their juiced-up muscles, put a hefty chunk of dip in their mouth, grab a bat, and head to the plate, ready for a couple of meatballs from a pitching coach like they’re participating in the ’99 Home Run Derby. With a title like that (though its original title, BIOS, might not have been a better descriptor of what exactly the film is about), and with key art like this, how could it be anything other than inauthentic, treacly garbage meant to appeal to the lowest common denominator, provided that they have an Apple TV+ subscription? Well, in a strange way, I’m thankful that the folks in Cupertino saved a genuinely strange little film like this from its probable failure (and subsequent branding as a “bomb”) at the box office, because Finch plays like a bizarre mash-up of The Road (or insert your own post-apocalyptic film or book here, though it’s more The Dog Stars than A Boy and His Dog) and Short Circuit. It is both a bitter tale of one person trying to provide a better future for one that they care about in the face of impossible circumstances and a crumbling, hostile environment and also the story of a robot learning his place in the world, with all the pratfalls and goofballery that entails. Like the best modern postapocalyptic films, it provides a hint of a heartbeat in a genre that often alternates between bitter just-desserts fatalism and cheerful nihilistic fantasy, while also doing more to suggest that Tom Hanks might just be more than a historical re-enactor wheeled out for Serious Productions About American Values. And that is no small feat.
NFL
wearemoviegeeks.com

FINCH – Review

So, during the “lockdown” phase of the pandemic, last year did you feel alone and isolated? Well, at least we had the various online meeting/chat platforms which are more than what’s available to the movies’ new “lonely man”. In the 60s and 70s, Charlton Heston may have earned that title (OMEGA MAN comes to mind), but for the last couple of decades, that’s the movie moniker for multi-Oscar-winner Tom Hanks. I mean he was by himself most of the time he was on the “trail’ in last year’s NEWS OF THE WORLD (until he got a fellow traveler who didn’t speak English). Twenty years prior (no, it can’t be that long ago), Hanks went full “Crusoe” in CAST AWAY. He’s in a similar situation in this new film, but he’s not painting a face on a volleyball. No, he’s gonna build himself a companion. That’s the goal (aside from staying alive) of an inventor named FINCH.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Shteyngart
Person
William Kent Krueger
Person
George Floyd
Person
Katie Couric
CNET

Finch review: Tom Hanks is a post-apocalypse castaway with charming robot chums

Finch takes us to the end of the world... again. But this familiar trek across the post-apocalypse on Apple TV Plus has two unique selling points: Tom Hanks and robots. Originally titled BIOS, Finch was meant to come out in late 2020. Bought up by Apple and retitled to a less ambiguously pronounced name, Finch streams on Apple TV Plus this Friday, Nov. 5.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Finch (2021)

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Starring Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones. On a post-apocalyptic earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his creator’s beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship, and what it means to be human. Can man’s best friend also be machine’s best friend? It’s rare...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Reviewer#Journal#Publishers Weekly Review#Our Country Friends
localsyr.com

Brian Miller Reviews “Finch”

Movie Reviewer Brian Miller shares his feedback on the film Finch, starring Tom Hanks. Finch is only available exclusively on Apple TV Plus.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Greece
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy