CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine PM Nominates Presidential Official as Economy Minister, Government Representative Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has asked parliament to appoint Iuliia Svyrydenko...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Russian troop movements show wider conflict is possible, top Ukraine official says

Ukrainian officials told Military Times that the gathering of Russian forces, tanks and short-range ballistic missile systems near the two countries’ border could offer the Russians an easy way to escalate an ongoing conflict. While U.S. military leaders remain reluctant to discuss the massing of Russian forces, Ukrainian officials were...
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine appoints new defence minister amid scrutiny on Russian troop movements

KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday voted to appoint President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's nominee Oleksii Reznikov as the new defence minister. A 55-year-old former lawyer and deputy prime minister, Reznikov will replace Andrii Taran who resigned this week after his track record on reforms was criticised by lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Birmingham Star

Ukraine Gets New Defense Minister to Strengthen Army

Ukraine on Thursday appointed a new defense minister with a mandate to strengthen the army, as the country remains locked in conflict with pro-Russia separatists. Oleksiy Reznikov, a lawyer with limited military experience, replaces Andriy Taran, who resigned earlier this week reportedly for health reasons. A total of 273 lawmakers...
MILITARY
ktwb.com

Ukraine’s defence minister submits resignation

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine defence minister Andrii Taran has submitted a letter of resignation, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. Reuters was not able to reach Taran for comment. Melnychuk gave no reason for the resignation. Lawmakers from the ruling Servant of...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Ukraine Denies Russia Border Build-up As Defnce Minister Quits

Ukraine has denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists. The statement came hours before a government official said Tuesday that Ukraine's Defence Minister Andriy Taran had resigned -- reportedly on health grounds. Taran, who...
POLITICS
stlouisnews.net

PM Modi discusses regional developments with Ukraine President on sidelines of COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday, during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PM Modi also...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Economy#Ukraine#Kyiv#Reuters
The Independent

Czech president asks election winner to form new government

The Czech Republic’s president on Tuesday asked the leader of the winning coalition in last month’s parliamentary election to form a new government.President Milos Zeman who is currently hospitalized, said in a statement that he approached Petr Fiala, the coalition’s candidate for the post of the prime minister, to lead negotiations with representatives of the parties elected to the lower house of Parliament in the Oct. 8-9 vote “with a goal to create a new government.”Zeman asked Fiala to inform him about the results of the negotiations.In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat proposes EU military doctrine

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief warned the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force. Josep Borrell told reporters his first draft of the "Strategic Compass" - the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Libya's Government of National Unity says dismissal of Foreign Minister illegal

Tripoli [Libya], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) announced on Sunday that Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush will continue to fulfill her duties as it considers the decision on her dismissal made by the Presidency Council illegal. On Saturday, Libya's Presidency Council said it suspended Mangoush over her...
MIDDLE EAST
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy