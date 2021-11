The Bucks nabbed six Casco League awards, including Coach of the Year and Co-Player of the YearWhen you prove yourself head and shoulder above the competition, you get recognized for your excellence. It's tough to imagine a better in-conference campaign than the St. Paul volleyball team was able to put together in the 2021 season. The Bucks went a perfect 14-0 in league play and earned an additional win over Perrydale (14-5) in the Casco League playoffs. In those 15 victories Casco opponents, St. Paul won with a combined score of 45 sets to two (45-2). In addition to sweeping...

SAINT PAUL, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO