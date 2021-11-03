CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

JHB opposes foreign contributions in state and local elections after FEC news

By lellenbecker
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, introduced bipartisan Wednesday to prohibit foreign contributions in elections. The bill would amend the Federal Election Campaign Act to ban contributions from...

blogs.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Real News Network

FEC allows foreign corporations to pour money into US elections. What could go wrong?

Democracy defenders expressed concern Tuesday in response to new reporting on a Federal Election Commission ruling that affirmed foreign entities—including overseas corporations—can fund US state-level ballot campaigns. “This is egregious,” tweeted former Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner. “A complete attack on our democracy.”. Axios reported on the FEC’s 4-2 July...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle Ground, WA
Government
City
Battle Ground, WA
Battle Ground, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
MyChesCo

Toomey Opposes Federal Overreach into State Elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) released the following statement opposing legislation that would grant the Department of Justice (DOJ) more sweeping authority to control state election laws across the country. “This legislation would empower political appointees at the Department of Justice to insert themselves into state election...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Foreign nationals can finance ballot initiatives, FEC affirms

The Federal Election Commission has affirmed in a not-yet-public decision that foreign nationals can finance efforts related to ballot initiatives, deciding that the federal ban on foreign money applies only to candidate elections. In a 4-2 vote in July, commissioners dismissed a complaint against a Canadian subsidiary of an Australian...
ELECTIONS
Bay News 9

FEC decision allows foreign donations on ballot initiatives

A ruling by the Federal Elections Commission has cleared the way for foreign donations to campaigns around U.S. ballot initiatives. The Federal Elections Commission ruled that votes on ballot initiatives and referendums don’t meet its legal definition of an “election,” and therefore foreign nationals may donate to committees advocating for or against the issues.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Golden
Person
Stephanie Murphy
kmvt

How local elections impact voters at the state level

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday’s election is just not important locally, but it will also have an impact on the state level. The candidates running in these local elections are the ones that will be closest to the people, and those that will have a direct impact on citizens’ taxes, the services they receive from police and fire to sewer, and their children’s quality of education.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Axios

Scoop: FEC lets foreigners finance U.S. ballot fights

The Federal Election Commission has ruled foreign donors can finance U.S. referendum campaigns, opening the door to foreign spending on fights over high-profile policy issues, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Foreign nationals are barred from donating to U.S. political candidates or committees. But the FEC's decision — allowing them...
ELECTIONS
New York Post

Trump slams Chris Christie for calling on GOP to move on from 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed rival-turned-ally-turned-potential-rival-again Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election. The ex-New Jersey governor, who like Trump is weighing another run for president in 2024, issued the warning at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jhb#Fec#Election#U S Elections#Foreign Nationals#Fec News#American#D Minn
KTAL

Election Day to bring decisions on local propositions, bonds, state constitutional amendements

It's Election Day, and voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballots for proposed state constitutional amendments and local propositions. Election Day to bring decisions on local propositions, bonds, state constitutional amendements. Lawmakers aim to tighten requirements for online marketplaces, sellers. Fiery crash closes Rainbow between Tropicana and...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep

The leader of North Macedonia’s conservative opposition is calling for an early parliamentary election after scoring a sweeping victory in municipal polls that prompted the center-left prime minister to announce his resignation.Hristijan Mickoski, who heads the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, told supporters early Monday that the governing Social Democrats had “lost legitimacy” and should call a snap election.Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister late Sunday after his party lost municipal races in the capital Skopje and other cities.Danela Arsovska, a conservative-backed lawyer and economist, is set to become the first female mayor of Skopje....
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy