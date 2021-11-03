CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Wellness Dollars: A Critical Spend for Employers in 2021

By Sponsor Content
hrexecutive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate & Time: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 2:00 pm ET. Bryce Rausch, Head of Sales, Fitbit Health Solutions. The way we work and manage...

hrexecutive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
My Clallam County

Woman who struggled for months with weight gain diagnosed with 17-pound cancerous tumor

(DALLAS) — Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. “I started working out more. I was dieting more and, oddly enough, I was losing weight but I was gaining inches in my stomach,” Shoultz, 29, told Good Morning America. “For the longest time, I thought, ‘Oh, I just must gain weight in my stomach.'”
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy