The home finale is here and while the season has been dreadful for FC Dallas there is something to play for as they host Austin FC. The two sides meet for the third time to decide who will end the 2021 season with the Copa Tejas crown. Currently, FC Dallas sits tied with Houston at eight points, with Austin at six points. The Dynamo have played all of their Copa Tejas games, setting up the winner-takes-all situation on Saturday in Frisco. A draw or win gives it to Dallas, while a loss will tip it over to Austin.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO