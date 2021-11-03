CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MCHD Readying For 5-To-11-Year-Old COVID Vaccine Distribution

wrmj.com
 7 days ago

The Mercer County Health Department hopes to soon be...

wrmj.com

Comments / 0

WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mchd#Covid
wrmj.com

MCHD Working On Final Details For Vaccine Clinics At Schools

A busy Wednesday at the Mercer County Health Department. The health department’s Carla Ewing will soon be offering clinics in the Mercer County and Sherrard school districts for 5-to-11 year olds. To making a testing or vaccine appointment at the health department, call 582-3759.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County surpasses 800 deaths since pandemic’s start; vaccinations double over 30 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
videtteonline.com

MCHD to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11

The McLean County Health Department will offer two COVID-19 vaccine clinics specifically for children ages 5 to 11. The clinics will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Grossinger Motors Arena. Registration for the clinics is by appointment only. Those interested can...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Cecil Daily

CDC approves vaccine for 5-11 year olds

Bradley McMikel (left) and Juliana Peron (right) were two of many children who came to the first 5-11 vaccination clinic hosted by the Cecil County Health Department in Rising Sun at the RT Foard Banquet Hall on Thursday. Health Officer Lauren Levy said that while many cases of COVID-19 are mild, there have been hospitalizations, deaths and long term complications from the disease. The CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds on Nov. 2.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
wrmj.com

Rock Island County Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinic For Youngsters

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for young children are being held by the Rock Island County Health Department. Officials say the clinics will be offered Friday, November 5, and Monday, November 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids ages five to eleven. The vaccine is being administered by appointment only and appointments can be made through the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Bay News 9

COVID vaccine wait not quite over for 5- to 11-year-olds in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Although the news many parents were waiting for came late Tuesday night — the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for administration to children ages 5-11 — parents in Florida will have to wait a bit longer for that opportunity. In fact, a number of vaccine distributors in...
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

CDC Recommends Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children 5-11 Years Old

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week. “Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step...
SCIENCE
maine.gov

Mills Administration Statement on COVID-19 Vaccination for 5- to 11-year-olds

AUGUSTA— Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Nirav D. Shah released the following statements today after the U.S. CDC recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old:. “I wholeheartedly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
THE DAILY STAR

Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie report more COVID deaths

Three area counties have reported COVID-19 deaths. Delaware County on Wednesday reported its 64th death, just two days after reporting the 63rd. According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 103 active cases in the county, with three people hospitalized and 123 under mandatory quarantine. There were 30 new cases reported since the previous release on Monday.
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 600 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 599 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 324 are confirmed cases and 275 are probable. Out of the 12 new deaths, 11 came from an import of data from the state. Six were in October and five were in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, five were 50-64 and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,003 total hospitalizations and 136,799 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,380. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

