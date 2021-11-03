CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two hurt in cycle wreck on SH 21 E

bctribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo persons were injured on Monday afternoon, Nov. 1, in a motorcycle accident on State Highway...

www.bctribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepampanews.com

One killed, multiple injured in two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning

A woman from Stinnett was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday morning west of Pampa. At 7:15 a.m., Crystal Lewis, 40, Stinnett, was driving a 2019 Buick Enclave west on State Highway 152. A 2008 Suburban, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile male, with eight passengers, was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 3 facing north.
PAMPA, TX
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man killed in two-vehicle wreck on Highway 28

A 34-year-old Rock Island man was killed in a two-car accident late Wednesday afternoon on Highway 28 five miles east of East Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said that about 5:45 p.m., Sheldon P Tubbs was driving a 1994 Ford Taurus eastbound when his car left the highway on the right, overcorrected, and crossed the centerline where it was stuck on the passenger’s side by a westbound 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup.
WASHINGTON STATE
cljnews.com

Woman, two children hurt in Tues. morning collision

CALHOUN COUNTY – A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle ran into the back of dump truck that slowed down to pull off the road early Tuesday morning. According to report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver – identified as a 34-year-old woman from Blountstown – was eastbound on SR 20 near the intersection with CR 275 at 6:30 a.m. when her SUV collided with the dump truck.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
expressnews.com

Two people killed on I-35 while checking damage from wreck

Two people checking on damage from a wreck in the middle of Interstate 35 were killed early Saturday morning, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department reported a male and female were traveling north in a 2015 Ford Escape after midnight. The male driver crashed into a Chevrolet truck traveling in lane four.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dps Trooper Landon Rabun
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two hurt after morning crash in Rockford

ROCKFROD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in rural Rockford. It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Meridian Road and Kilburn Avenue. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Park EMTs responded to the scene, where they found a white SUV with the brunt of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Peoria Journal Star

One killed and two injured in Peoria wreck

PEORIA – One person died and two others were injured in a wreck late Saturday night. According to the Peoria Fire department, there was a crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of War Memorial and Sheridan Road at about 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the driver of...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

2 people hurt in Gibson Co. wreck

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Gibson County. This happened just before 8 Sunday night on Highway 41 near State Road 168 in Fort Branch. Haubstadt Fire Territory officials posted on Facebook saying two cars were involved. There’s no word...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Hickory Daily Record

55-year-old Hickory man dies in two-vehicle wreck on NC 127

A Hickory man died in a wreck on N.C. 127 near Dwayne Starnes Drive at 7 p.m. Wednesday. James Nelson Poovey Jr., 55, of Hickory was driving north on the highway in a 1999 Mercedes Benz E300 when he drove left of the center and collided with a southbound 2018 Hyundai Elantra, a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
HICKORY, NC
L.A. Weekly

4 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 60 [Mira Loma, CA]

At Least Four Injured in Multi-Car Accident near Country Village Road. Officers first responded to the scene near Country Village Road in Mira Loma. The accident took place around 2:53 a.m., on October 23. According to reports, police responded to the scene after receiving reports of a collision between two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
leader-call.com

JCSD hero hurt in road-rage wreck

Stiles family recovering, driver jailed after crash. An ex-Jones County Sheriff's Department leader who retired as a hero was hospitalized Friday following what was described by some witnesses as a “road-rage” wreck on Interstate 59 in Laurel. Former JCSD Lt. Tony Stiles and his wife Tina were at home recovering...
LAUREL, MS
valleynewslive.com

Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Bemidji Saturday morning. Law enforcement says a 2017 Chevy Suburban was traveling east on Highway 2 when it collided with a 2017 Toyota Rav-4 going south on Highway 71. A 41-year-old woman, of Laporte, MN,...
BEMIDJI, MN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Troopers: Two dead, several other hurt in crash involving church van

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man has been charged following a deadly accident involving a church van, troopers say. North Carolina State Highway Patrol says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Little Macedonia Road and NC 211 near Supply. Troopers say Antwomar Stevenson, 32,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Quick Country 96.5

Two Teens Hurt In Traffic Crash Near Faribault

Elko New Market, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck Monday in rural Scott County. The State Patrol reports the accident happened around 9:45 pm on I-35 about 10 miles north of Faribault. Both vehicles were headed south at the time of the crash.
FARIBAULT, MN
thegreenvillestandard.com

Wreck sends two to hospital

Thursday evening, Oct. 28, two vehicles were involved in a head on collision on the four-lane of Roger Herman Pride Boulevard in front of the Family Dollar Store in Georgiana. The two drivers had to be removed from their vehicles by first responders, there were no other occupants. One female driver was taken by Life Flight to Montgomery and the other was transported to the Regional Medical Center Central Alabama in Greenville. First responders worked tirelessly to remove both drivers and remove debris from the roadway. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
ACCIDENTS
foxla.com

Four people hurt in multiple-vehicle wreck in South Gate

LOS ANGELES - Several people were taken to the hospital after a horrific multiple-vehicle wreck in South Gate. The South Gate Police Department responded to a call of a crash near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard at a little before 4 p.m. Wednesday night. Four people were rushed to the hospital following the crash.
SOUTH GATE, CA
KAAL-TV

One fatality, two hurt in Wednesday morning crash in Howard County

(ABC 6 News) - One person has died and two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Elma, Iowa in Howard County Wednesday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Chevy Impala was heading west on 170th near Garden Ave when it collided head-on with a 2001 Volkswagen Passat.
IOWA STATE
KYTV

Woman dies, two other hurt in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died and two others were hurt in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Camden County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that LizaJane Linebarge, a 32-year-old Camdenton woman, died from her injuries in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy