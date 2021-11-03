CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise for a fifth day, and Bitcoin nears a record high. – The New York Times

By Coral Murphy Marcos
 5 days ago

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.7 percent. The benchmark index marked its fifth-consecutive day of gains and is up more than 5 percent since its Oct. 4 low after a slide in September. The gains mean the S&P 500 is approaching record territory again,...

New York Post

Bitcoin soars to new all-time high as cryptos rally

The price of bitcoin notched yet another all-time high as cryptocurrencies across the board continued to skyrocket. Bitcoin — the world’s biggest digital currency — rallied as high as $68,476 per coin at one point, according to pricing data from Coinbase, before paring some of those gains. It was last...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Record whale accumulation precipitated latest all-time high Bitcoin breakout

Bitcoin (BTC) investors appear to be increasingly sitting on their hands in hopes of higher prices, with the share of Bitcoin’s supply that has remained inactive for the past three months spiking to a record high of 85%. On-chain analytics provider Glassnode identified the milestone in its Monday “The Week...
MARKETS
investing.com

'Fast money' drives Bitcoin, ether to new record highs

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in Asia trade on Tuesday as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation lent support to the asset class. Bitcoin rose as high as $67,803 and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit $4,825 in early Asian hours. Both...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Inflation#The New York Times#Factset#Proshares#Johnson Johnson#Procter Gamble#The Federal Reserve
Financial World

Bitcoin hits all-time peak as inflows reach record high in 2021, says CoinShares

Earlier on Tuesday, Bitcoin, the world’s most popular crypto asset, hits a fresh record of $68,573.4, mostly riding on the back of a growing optimism on government-level acceptance of digital assets. A day earlier, data from digital asset manager CoinShares had unveiled that influx of fresh capitals into bitcoin products and related funds had reached a record $6.4 billion thus far this year, as investors seemingly had cashed in on a widespread acceptance of crypto assets as beforementioned.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin soars past $68K for the first time as Ether also sets record high

Bitcoin, the oldest cryptocurrency, on Monday blew past $68,000 for the first time, hitting $68,382.60 during Asian hours trading. The markets have been in a bull mode since the beginning of October, as the crypto market in total has added nearly $1 trillion to its total value in just a month. At the press time, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has reached near $3 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
Fortune

Cryptocurrencies hit market cap of $3 trillion for the first time as Bitcoin and Ether reach record highs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency market soared to an all-time high, reaching a market cap of $3 trillion, as the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. Bitcoin has rallied more than 6% since Nov. 7 to reach $67,591.86, while Ether, the token supporting the Ethereum blockchain, gained 3.5% to hit $4,789.45 as of Tuesday at 11:32 a.m. Hong Kong time, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Breaking: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $68,000 to Hit All-time High

Bitcoin has now hit a new all-time high price and continues steadily as the network prepares for the upcoming Taproot upgrade. On Monday, Bitcoin (BTC) surged past the $68K price level to a new all-time high at $68,382.60 during Asian hours trading. This represents a gain of over 4% in early Asian trading on Tuesday for the largest digital currency by market cap. In addition, BTC, which has a market capitalization of over $1.29 trillion, joins Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT) to hit relative record highs recently.
STOCKS
wraltechwire.com

Crypto rush: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump to new record highs

Two cryptocurrencies have hit new milestones. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,530.34 early Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap. That’s just a few weeks after it hit a previous high of nearly $67,000 before sliding as much as 12%. Meanwhile, Ethereum also hit a record — rising to $4,837.59, according to...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum and Solana Hit New Record Highs on Rising Interest in NFTs and DeFi

Ethereum set a new record high last week, pushing past $4600 and clocking in a 530% increase since the beginning of 2021. One of the factors pushing the second-largest cryptocurrency to new heights is the rising popularity of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) projects. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) global markets managing director Bernhard Rzymelka sees Ethereum climbing as high as $8,000 in the next two months. At the same time, Solana’s SOL token has climbed by over 15,000% in 2021, creating an exciting opportunity for crypto and DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc., (NEO:DEFI) (OTC:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VYGR) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV:HIVE).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tesla, Bitcoin Ether & US Steel Active; Dow Hits Record High - Stock Market Live

U.S. stocks moved higher Monday, heading into the start of an important week for economic data releases focused on inflation prospects, with investors ready to test fresh record highs for the three major benchmarks following the weekend passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Stocks ended last week...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Crypto bears slaughtered as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit new all-time highs

As Bitcoin price crossed $65,000 and Ethereum hit a new all-time high, short positions were liquidated across spot exchanges. Ethereum gas fees plummeted over the past five days, pushing the ETH Network's hash rate higher. Based on Glassnode data, the Bitcoin exchange balance hit a new low in three years,...
STOCKS

