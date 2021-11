New dental office touting modern technology opens in Derby – Wichita Business Journal – Wichita Business Journal

Anymore when Dr. Karol Kremens reaches for a scope to biopsy a patient’s lung to check for cancer or other disease, it is one called the Monarch. Kremens is a critical care and pulmonary medicine doctor at Essentia Health in Fargo. And while he approaches each procedure with the same careful attention to detail he has always practiced, the Monarch has enhanced the results.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO