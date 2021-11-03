CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

14-inch MacBook Pro CPU will be identical to 16-inch; price will reflect this, says leaker – 9to5Mac

By Ben Lovejoy
enplugged.com
 6 days ago

A leaker with a good track record says that the upcoming Apple Silicon 14-inch MacBook Pro CPU will be identical to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This would represent a significant shift from Intel Macs, where Apple had reserved the fastest processors for the larger machines …. The...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Best deals Nov. 4: $299 for a 65-inch 4K TV, $500 off Intel 16-inch MacBook Pro, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's best deals include $350 off a 65-inch 4K Roku TV, $500 off a 16-inch IntelMacBook Pro, Beats Solo3 headphones for $100, $59 off an Elgato HD60 capture card, and more!
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops have a built-in solution to ‘hide’ the notch

Apple is famous for trying to hide the notch during its iPhone X announcement, and it did the very same during the October 14 ‘Unleashed’ event during the unveiling of the next generation of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro Series. Today, the company shared a new support document that explains how users can hide the notch on the MacBook Pro laptops.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Lovejoy
Apple Insider

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is discounted to $1,899, plus $60 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The promo code discount is valid on 10014-inch MacBook Pro configurations, with the standard M1 Pro model dipping to $1,899. Plus, save $60 on AppleCare for the 14-inch models.
COMPUTERS
Middletown Press

MacBook Pro (16-Inch 2021) Review: Back to the Future

My first thought when holding Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro was “this laptop is heavy,” which was quickly followed up with another one: “good.”. This machine is a complete reversal from the previous MacBook Pro design, which debuted in 2016 and had too many compromises stemming from Apple’s prioritization of thinness and lightness over practicality and performance. Everything about this laptop, from the way it looks and feels, to how it performs, is an admission that the future of computing Apple envisioned didn’t pan out.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Apple News#Macbook#Intel Macs#Tb#Ipad Pro
Macdaily News

16-inch MacBook Pro teardown reveals easier battery replacement (with video)

IFixit’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro teardown reveals an easier battery replacement and better overall repairability. You always want to start by disconnecting the battery—if you can figure out how. After a little exploratory surgery, we found the battery terminal hidden under the big trackpad cable. From there we’d normally leave the battery for last, because removing recent MacBook Pro batteries requires infinite patience, a bottle of isopropyl alcohol, and an optional bottle of human-friendly alcohol. But as we peer into the guts, we notice something unexpected. The wind carries a whisper of three words, a faint utterance that makes our hair stand on end: battery pull tabs.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

New 16-inch MacBook Pro review: More power & more convenience for more money

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's new 16-inchMacBook Pro is an interesting blend of very new and some older technologies, packaged up with the most power Apple can bear in a portable Mac.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
enplugged.com

Base 14.2-inch 2021 MacBook Pro Only Ships With 8-Core CPU for $1,999 – Customers Will Need to Pay Extra for 10-Core CPU Variant – Wccftech

Like Apple’s previous presentations, the company does not unveil additional information until after we do some extensive digging for ourselves. On this occasion, the 14.2-inch 2021 MacBook Pro does not ship with a 10-core CPU right off the bat; you will have to configure it yourself and pay extra in the process. With the base model, you get an 8-core CPU, which is the same number of cores present on the M1.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

First look: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Just landed on my doorstep. For more information on the new 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, click here. 16-inch MacBook Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage. Apple puts effort into making the unboxing as easy as possible. 4 of 20 Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNet. And here it is... The packaging is minimalist but...
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Podcast: New 27-inch iMac with M1 Pro chip rumors, plus M1 MacBook memory leak bugs

Rumors and leaks suggest that Apple's 27-inch iMac is next in line for an M1 Pro upgrade, as the company continues its two-year transition to Apple silicon. Earlier this year, Apple updated its 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip. Recently released Pro-level MacBooks received new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and it's expected that this new iMac will receive the same treatment. The new iMac, which Apple will reportedly release in early 2022, may include features present in the new MacBooks, such as mini-LED screens and ProMotion displays. And speaking of MacBooks... Users of the new M1 Pro/M1 Max MacBooks have reported memory leak issues, with some apps using a lot of RAM. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss their experiences with memory leak on their MacBooks, plus how Apple could fix the problem. They also discuss the potential new iMac, including what features it could have that would differentiate it as a Pro-level device.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Apple needs a 16-inch MacBook Air in its lineup

Some of the criticism leveled at the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro should inspire Apple to make a MacBook Air with the same size display. It would be the largest Air ever, but there seems to be a market for a very big, yet very slim, Mac notebook. And that’s not...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

iFixit 16-inch MacBook Pro teardown reveals a more repairable design

Initial teardowns of the new MacBook Pro model revealed a number of changes to the logic board, thermal design, speaker systems, and I/O. On Friday, iFixit published a full video with their complete teardown, including the site's signature repairability score. Many of the new components are now attached via adhesive...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy