The COP26 confab in Glasgow has seen numerous breakout meetings and sidebar events, on both sides of the river. An excellent three-day meeting on the south side of the Clyde (with some virtual participation, as well), dubbed ShipZero, organized by ZESTAs (Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association) included discussions of broad decarbonization policy issues- always with a maritime focus, finance- also related to the big question of “who’s going to pay?” and, of course, technologies for alternative fuels (and even non-fuels, like batteries, kites and sails).

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO