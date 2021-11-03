CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
260 Miners Confiscated in China During Inspection of Subleased Factories: Details

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an article shared by Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, five days ago, on Oct. 28, an inspection in the city of Dongguan (located in China's Guangdong Province) accidentally found out that a company that recycles computers and graphics cards was mining cryptocurrencies in subleased factories. Illegal mining...

