After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO