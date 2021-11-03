Cajun Remoulade Recipe

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Jambalaya hails from Creole and Cajun culture, a delicious mishmash of spiced rice, proteins and plenty of veggies. Traditionally, this meal features some kind of sausage, usually smoked meat like andouille. We opt for leaner low-sodium turkey sausages in our health-conscious take. In terms of veggies, we keep it true to traditional jambalaya, using onion, celery and green bell pepper. Jambalaya typically comes in two forms: with or without tomatoes. The first type, Creole-style jambalaya, is colloquially called “red jambalaya,” due to the presence of tomatoes. In our recipe, we take inspiration from this version, because when it comes to veggies, we believe the more the merrier! Make this jambalaya in foil packets for casual eats and easy cleanup.
