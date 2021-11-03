CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajun Remoulade Recipe

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe marriage of creamy, spicy, and smoky hints in this cajun...

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
Green Machine Juice Recipe

Every sip of this green machine juice is healthy and refreshing. The drink combines kale, celery, cucumber, grapes and more in one glass. Separately run kale, celery, cucumber, and ginger through the juicer and collect all the juices in one large pitcher. Add sugar, apple juice, lemon juice, and coconut...
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
Bougatsa Recipe

Level up your breakfast dish and enjoy a crumbly slice of this Greek bougatsa. It's made with a custard filling encased in buttery phyllo. Start by making the filling. To prepare the filling for the bougatsa add in a large bowl the sugar, eggs and flour; whisk until the ingredients combine.
Strawberry Dump Cake Recipe

This strawberry dump cake might be the easiest dessert you'll make! It only requires 4 ingredients for a tart and moist treat. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet or greased 9x9-inch baking dish, add the strawberry pie filling and fresh cut strawberries. Mix together and spread it evenly over the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top, being careful to cover all of the pie filling.
Jambalaya: A Healthy, Cajun-Inspired Classic

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Jambalaya hails from Creole and Cajun culture, a delicious mishmash of spiced rice, proteins and plenty of veggies. Traditionally, this meal features some kind of sausage, usually smoked meat like andouille. We opt for leaner low-sodium turkey sausages in our health-conscious take. In terms of veggies, we keep it true to traditional jambalaya, using onion, celery and green bell pepper. Jambalaya typically comes in two forms: with or without tomatoes. The first type, Creole-style jambalaya, is colloquially called “red jambalaya,” due to the presence of tomatoes. In our recipe, we take inspiration from this version, because when it comes to veggies, we believe the more the merrier! Make this jambalaya in foil packets for casual eats and easy cleanup.
Seafood Pasta Salad Recipe

Whip up the perfect potluck dish with this seafood pasta salad recipe. Enjoy a creamy bite made with tri-color pasta, mayo, and crabmeat. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; rinse under cold water until cool and drain.
Bindaetteok Recipe

Bindaetteok is a savory Korean pancake made primarily with mung beans mixed with pork and wild fern. This is a flourless, gluten-free dish. Combine rinsed mung beans and rice in a large bowl. Add cold water and soak for at least 6 hours up to 24 in the fridge. Drain and rinse them. Set aside.
Popeye Biscuit Recipe (Copycat)

How To Make Popeye Biscuit (Copycat) This Popeye biscuit recipe gives you a rich and flaky baked dish that you can now make at home. These biscuits are the perfect side dish. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together all dry ingredients; flour, sugar, salt,...
Baba Au Rhum Recipe

Treat your taste buds to an elegant French dessert with this baba au rhum recipe. It's soaked with rum syrup and topped with whipped cream. Combine the currants and rum in a small bowl and set aside. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and brush a 5-cup tube pan or kugelhopf mold with the melted butter. Be sure to coat every crevice of the pan.
Fesenjoon Recipe

Fesenjoon is a Persian stew made with a hearty and savory combination of chicken, chickpeas, pomegranate molasses, and Persian rice. Heat a dutch oven over medium-low heat and toast the walnuts, stirring every couple minutes, until golden, roughly 10 minutes. At the same time, chop the onions and garlic. Cut the chicken ( if using) into 1 inch pieces and season with salt and pepper. Drain and rinse chickpeas if using.
Yakamein Recipe

Though every culture has its own unique traditions and cuisines, the concept of “comfort food” is universal. The following are recipes from local restaurants that evoke the traditions and comfort of a hearty meal from their own culinary corner of the globe. “Yakamein is a soulful dish and something different...
