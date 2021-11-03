CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cajun Boiled Peanuts Recipe

recipes.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Cajun boiled peanuts dish amps up a classic appetizer into a tasty Southern snack. Its made with shrimp & crab boil and warm...

recipes.net

Comments / 1

Related
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiled Peanuts#Crab Boil#The Peanuts#Shrimp#Food Drink#Southern
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
recipes.net

Green Machine Juice Recipe

Every sip of this green machine juice is healthy and refreshing. The drink combines kale, celery, cucumber, grapes and more in one glass. Separately run kale, celery, cucumber, and ginger through the juicer and collect all the juices in one large pitcher. Add sugar, apple juice, lemon juice, and coconut...
FOOD & DRINKS
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipes.net

Croissant Bread Pudding Recipe

Give yourself a treat for breakfast with this croissant bread pudding recipe. This rich buttery dish has the perfect level of sweetness to start the day. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole eggs, egg yolks, half-and-half, sugar, and vanilla. Set the...
RECIPES
recipes.net

Bougatsa Recipe

Level up your breakfast dish and enjoy a crumbly slice of this Greek bougatsa. It's made with a custard filling encased in buttery phyllo. Start by making the filling. To prepare the filling for the bougatsa add in a large bowl the sugar, eggs and flour; whisk until the ingredients combine.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Popeye Biscuit Recipe (Copycat)

How To Make Popeye Biscuit (Copycat) This Popeye biscuit recipe gives you a rich and flaky baked dish that you can now make at home. These biscuits are the perfect side dish. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together all dry ingredients; flour, sugar, salt,...
RECIPES
recipes.net

Strawberry Dump Cake Recipe

This strawberry dump cake might be the easiest dessert you'll make! It only requires 4 ingredients for a tart and moist treat. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet or greased 9x9-inch baking dish, add the strawberry pie filling and fresh cut strawberries. Mix together and spread it evenly over the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top, being careful to cover all of the pie filling.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy