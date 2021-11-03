Hard Row to Hoe

In 2014, Brock and Erica faced two major life events. Joyously, their first daughter was born. However, two weeks later, they sadly lost their home to the Carlton Complex wildfires, the largest in the history of Washington state. As a result, they re-evaluated what was most important to them and took these events as a sign to make their dream of winemaking a reality. In other words, they literally rose from the ashes. Consequently, by the time they welcomed their second daughter, they had established Succession Wines in Manson, on the north shore of beautiful Lake Chelan. “Together with our daughters, we are building a new life, a new legacy, a new succession.” As mentioned, Brock was in the middle of harvest when we visited. This photo shows the Merlot grapes he processed while we were there.

DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO