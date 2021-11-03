CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard Row to Hoe

By Margot
Hard Row to Hoe
 6 days ago

First, the name of the winery itself has two meanings — one obviously related to vineyard management; the other is racy. We’ve been fans of Hard Row to Hoe for years, and winemaker Judy Phelps told us their story more than a decade ago. We wrote about it in a previous...

Succession

In 2014, Brock and Erica faced two major life events. Joyously, their first daughter was born. However, two weeks later, they sadly lost their home to the Carlton Complex wildfires, the largest in the history of Washington state. As a result, they re-evaluated what was most important to them and took these events as a sign to make their dream of winemaking a reality. In other words, they literally rose from the ashes. Consequently, by the time they welcomed their second daughter, they had established Succession Wines in Manson, on the north shore of beautiful Lake Chelan. “Together with our daughters, we are building a new life, a new legacy, a new succession.” As mentioned, Brock was in the middle of harvest when we visited. This photo shows the Merlot grapes he processed while we were there.
Robb Report

12 Stellar Wines to Bring to Your Roaring ’20s Holiday Party

Whether it’s the 1920s or the 2020s, as party season commences, a timeless question remains: What bottle of wine should you bring your host? Plenty of practical considerations arise while mulling your pick. How much should you drop? Pitfalls lurk at both extremes—too little and you’re a cheapskate or not doing as well as everyone thinks; too much and you risk showboating. Try to target the range the host typically drinks and serves. And if you don’t know, scan their Instagram posts or chat them up about recent bottles you both enjoyed to glean some intel. Then there’s the moment...
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
visit-prescott.com

Shop Antique Row

If you have an infinity for antiques and timeless treasures then you need to explore North Cortez Street in Prescott, Arizona. Here you will step back in time only to realize that the past is very much alive and celebrated in this community. In less than 3 blocks you can experience over 14 shops.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
Martinsville Reporter-Times

Gnocchi soup brings a taste of Italy into cooler temperatures

Since the cooler evenings are here, many will be serving soups for the main dish. Soups are a personal favorite of mine and I love that you can use a slow cooker or let it simmer on the stove while you work. I am including a great creamy soup with...
coolhunting.com

Curtis Harding: Explore

From Curtis Harding’s new album, If Words Were Flowers (out Friday, 5 November), comes another soulful, psychedelic track. With horns, spacey synths and a groovy bass line, “Explore” possess a smoky, lounge energy that’s buoyed by Harding’s vulnerable but debonair vocals. The Atlanta-based artist also announced a 2022 tour that will see him visiting cities in the US, UK and Europe.
dovecreekpress.com

THE GRUBBING HOE

Sometimes it amazes me the things I remember.Many moons ago I was tending the Wife’s parent’s garden. Over the course of the summer the soil became packed and was so hard the tiller wouldn’t go in the ground. I determined that in order to get the ground ready for winter,
College of William and Mary

Trick or Treat on the Row

On October 28th from 5-6:30 we will be celebrating with games, candy, a contest for best costume and other activities on and around Fraternity Row! The event is open to any William & Mary Faculty or Staff member and their families to attend and is hosted at no cost to you.
The Independent

Costa, Greggs, Starbucks: How much sugar is in your favourite coffee chain festive drink?

As the festive hot drink season gets underway, almost all the major coffee chains have released their offerings for 2021 – from the return of firm favourites, to Quality Street-inspired lattes to a Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate.But it’s often difficult to keep track of and compare which ones are packing the largest amount of sugar. In 2019, Action on Sugar said the festive drink with the highest amount of sugar was Starbucks’ Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate with whipped cream, using Oat Milk in a venti size, which reportedly had over 23 teaspoons of sugar.But what about this year? Have any of...
NJ.com

Rake & Hoe Garden Club tends to community gardens

As part of its commitment to service, the Rake & Hoe Garden Club of Westfield maintains the Blue Star Memorial Garden at Shadowlawn, and the Clare Brownell Wildflower Garden at the Westfield Historical Society’s Reeve History and Cultural Resource Center, Miller-Cory House Museum, Mindowaskin Park Urns, Northside Train Station Garden and Shadowlawn Butterfly Garden. All the gardens are open to the public.
Axios Charlotte

Coming soon: Huge German brewer aims for mid-December opening in lower South End

The big German brewery Gilde (pronounced gill-duh) has been around for 475 years, and when you look at it like that, a delay of a few months on the opening of its new Charlotte facility doesn’t seem so long. What’s happening: After a pre-Oktoberfest opening was scrapped because of supply-chain issues, the brewery’s owner now says […] The post Coming soon: Huge German brewer aims for mid-December opening in lower South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
